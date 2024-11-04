Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) Issues FY24 Earnings Guidance

Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.45-1.55 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.60. The company issued revenue guidance of $10.6-10.8 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $10.71 billion. Owens & Minor also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 1.450-1.550 EPS.

Owens & Minor Price Performance

Shares of NYSE OMI opened at $13.36 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The business has a 50-day moving average of $14.62 and a 200-day moving average of $16.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.86, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 0.41. Owens & Minor has a fifty-two week low of $12.36 and a fifty-two week high of $28.35.

Get Owens & Minor alerts:

Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.65 billion. Owens & Minor had a positive return on equity of 14.66% and a negative net margin of 0.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.18 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Owens & Minor will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

OMI has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Owens & Minor from $22.00 to $18.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Owens & Minor from $23.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Citigroup raised Owens & Minor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Friday, July 19th. StockNews.com cut Owens & Minor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Owens & Minor from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Owens & Minor presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.00.

View Our Latest Stock Report on OMI

About Owens & Minor

(Get Free Report)

Owens & Minor, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare solutions company worldwide. It operates through Products & Healthcare Services and Patient Direct segments. The Products & Healthcare Services segment offers a portfolio of products and services to healthcare providers and manufacturers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Owens & Minor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Owens & Minor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.