Pagaya Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:PGY) Insider Sells 17,570 Shares

Pagaya Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:PGY – Get Free Report) insider Tami Rosen sold 17,570 shares of Pagaya Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.06, for a total value of $211,894.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 73,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $886,602.96. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.
Shares of NASDAQ PGY traded down $0.99 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $10.69. 1,344,809 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,257,519. The company’s 50 day moving average is $11.87 and its 200 day moving average is $12.19. Pagaya Technologies Ltd. has a one year low of $8.56 and a one year high of $20.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $767.70 million, a PE ratio of -5.49 and a beta of 6.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.50.
Pagaya Technologies (NASDAQ:PGY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $250.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $239.16 million. Pagaya Technologies had a negative net margin of 14.58% and a negative return on equity of 3.10%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Pagaya Technologies Ltd. will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on PGY shares. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Pagaya Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Pagaya Technologies in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of Pagaya Technologies from $42.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 30th. B. Riley reduced their price objective on Pagaya Technologies from $48.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of Pagaya Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.89.
Pagaya Technologies Ltd., a product-focused technology company, deploys data science and proprietary artificial intelligence-powered technology for financial institutions and investors in the United States, Israel, the Cayman Islands, and internationally. The company develops and implements proprietary artificial intelligence technology and related software solutions to assist partners to originate loans and other assets.
