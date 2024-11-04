Pax Dollar (USDP) Price Tops $1.00 on Exchanges

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on November 4th. Over the last seven days, Pax Dollar has traded 0.1% higher against the dollar. One Pax Dollar token can currently be purchased for about $1.00 or 0.00001477 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Pax Dollar has a market cap of $110.16 million and approximately $2.01 million worth of Pax Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000152 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000543 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 25.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000349 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Pax Dollar Profile

Pax Dollar (CRYPTO:USDP) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 10th, 2018. Pax Dollar’s total supply is 110,099,031 tokens. Pax Dollar’s official Twitter account is @paxosstandard and its Facebook page is accessible here. Pax Dollar’s official message board is medium.com/@paxosstandard. The official website for Pax Dollar is www.paxos.com/usdp.

Pax Dollar Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Pax Dollar (USDP) is a stablecoin pegged to the US dollar, created by Paxos. It provides stability in the volatile cryptocurrency market and serves as a medium of exchange, store of value, and hedging tool. USDP is widely used for transactions, trading, and investment purposes.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pax Dollar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pax Dollar should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pax Dollar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

