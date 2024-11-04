PDS Planning Inc Acquires 1,824 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH)

PDS Planning Inc increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 20.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,656 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,824 shares during the quarter. PDS Planning Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $846,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VCSH. Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Orion Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 99.1% during the first quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 422 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Tsfg LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at $40,000. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1,028.6% in the 1st quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 504 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ORG Partners LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF stock traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $78.27. 467,192 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,556,264. The company has a 50 day moving average of $78.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $77.97. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $75.10 and a fifty-two week high of $79.54.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 5th. Investors of record on Friday, November 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.2741 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 1st. This represents a $3.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.20%. This is a boost from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.23.

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

