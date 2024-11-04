PDS Planning Inc Decreases Stake in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

PDS Planning Inc reduced its stake in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 8.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,435 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 388 shares during the quarter. PDS Planning Inc’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $2,593,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. World Equity Group Inc. increased its position in UnitedHealth Group by 9.8% in the third quarter. World Equity Group Inc. now owns 993 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $580,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Leeward Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 2.4% in the third quarter. Leeward Financial Partners LLC now owns 2,486 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,454,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 184,080 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $107,628,000 after buying an additional 4,917 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 487,929 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $285,282,000 after acquiring an additional 7,933 shares during the period. Finally, National Pension Service boosted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 15.0% in the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 1,704,560 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $996,622,000 after acquiring an additional 222,486 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.86% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group stock traded down $8.96 on Monday, hitting $558.60. 426,478 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,882,975. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $581.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $542.45. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 1 year low of $436.38 and a 1 year high of $608.63. The firm has a market cap of $515.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $7.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.00 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $100.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $99.14 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 26.37% and a net margin of 3.63%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $6.56 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 27.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 24th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th were issued a $2.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 16th. This represents a $8.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is currently 54.72%.

UNH has been the topic of several analyst reports. Argus upped their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $570.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Friday, October 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $675.00 price target for the company. Barclays reduced their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $604.00 to $603.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $625.00 price objective (down previously from $640.00) on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $675.00 to $650.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, UnitedHealth Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $615.53.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

