PDS Planning Inc Grows Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

PDS Planning Inc boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 35.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,015 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,086 shares during the period. PDS Planning Inc’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $4,229,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VOO. Leeward Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter valued at about $487,000. QRG Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 48,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,482,000 after purchasing an additional 1,575 shares during the period. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 23,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,618,000 after purchasing an additional 2,747 shares in the last quarter. Vestor Capital LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 139.0% in the third quarter. Vestor Capital LLC now owns 1,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,054,000 after buying an additional 1,162 shares during the period. Finally, Wheelhouse Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.0% during the third quarter. Wheelhouse Advisory Group LLC now owns 34,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,971,000 after buying an additional 977 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

VOO traded up $0.35 during trading on Monday, hitting $525.29. 889,751 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,235,400. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $398.21 and a 1 year high of $538.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $522.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $503.19. The firm has a market cap of $475.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.00.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

