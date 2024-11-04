PDS Planning Inc Grows Stake in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

PDS Planning Inc increased its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report) by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,122 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 723 shares during the quarter. PDS Planning Inc’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $1,562,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Choreo LLC grew its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 3,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $466,000 after buying an additional 519 shares during the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 6.0% during the first quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 12,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,582,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 49.3% in the 1st quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 27,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,504,000 after purchasing an additional 894 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 43,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,541,000 after purchasing an additional 5,354 shares during the period. 11.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NVO traded down $1.85 during trading on Monday, hitting $110.09. The stock had a trading volume of 1,324,558 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,350,428. The firm has a market capitalization of $494.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.34, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.94. Novo Nordisk A/S has a twelve month low of $94.73 and a twelve month high of $148.15. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $124.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $130.94.

Novo Nordisk A/S ( NYSE:NVO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.06). Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 34.86% and a return on equity of 87.43%. The firm had revenue of $9.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.91 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 26th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th were issued a dividend of $0.5126 per share. This represents a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 16th. Novo Nordisk A/S’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.66%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Novo Nordisk A/S from $160.00 to $156.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $144.50.

Novo Nordisk A/S, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and distribution of pharmaceutical products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Rare Disease.

