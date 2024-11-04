PDS Planning Inc Has $1.12 Million Stock Holdings in Linde plc (NASDAQ:LIN)

PDS Planning Inc increased its stake in Linde plc (NASDAQ:LIN – Free Report) by 3.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,353 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the quarter. PDS Planning Inc’s holdings in Linde were worth $1,122,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Linde by 566.9% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,833,465 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $851,314,000 after acquiring an additional 1,558,538 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank AB acquired a new stake in Linde during the second quarter worth approximately $420,720,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Linde by 47,830.2% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 936,076 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $446,377,000 after purchasing an additional 934,123 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Linde by 91.6% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 968,402 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $449,648,000 after buying an additional 463,096 shares during the period. Finally, iA Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Linde during the 1st quarter worth approximately $210,480,000. 82.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Linde Stock Performance

NASDAQ:LIN traded up $3.33 on Monday, reaching $460.64. 190,149 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,826,796. Linde plc has a 52 week low of $385.12 and a 52 week high of $487.49. The firm has a market cap of $219.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $472.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $451.90.

Linde Announces Dividend

Linde ( NASDAQ:LIN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported $3.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.89 by $0.05. Linde had a return on equity of 18.16% and a net margin of 19.33%. The firm had revenue of $8.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.63 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Linde plc will post 15.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 3rd will be paid a $1.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 3rd. This represents a $5.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. Linde’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.22%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently issued reports on LIN. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Linde from $460.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Linde from $470.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Linde from $510.00 to $515.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Linde from $477.00 to $507.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Linde from $520.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Linde presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $490.75.

Insider Transactions at Linde

In other Linde news, VP John Panikar sold 10,025 shares of Linde stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $462.75, for a total transaction of $4,639,068.75. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 17,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,136,996. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Linde Profile

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and South Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

