PDS Planning Inc Has $19.32 Million Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

PDS Planning Inc lessened its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 74.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 96,244 shares of the company’s stock after selling 274,830 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF accounts for about 1.7% of PDS Planning Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. PDS Planning Inc owned about 0.06% of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF worth $19,324,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VBR. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 0.7% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,188,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $399,468,000 after acquiring an additional 15,238 shares in the last quarter. Axiom Advisory LLC raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 7.6% during the third quarter. Axiom Advisory LLC now owns 1,452,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,093,000 after acquiring an additional 102,423 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.0% in the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,452,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,633,000 after purchasing an additional 14,596 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 5.5% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,336,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,866,000 after purchasing an additional 69,169 shares during the period. Finally, Essex Financial Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 6,841.9% in the second quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,220,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,833,000 after purchasing an additional 1,203,281 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of VBR traded up $1.69 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $200.52. The company had a trading volume of 76,742 shares, compared to its average volume of 468,107. The firm has a market cap of $30.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.42 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a fifty day moving average of $198.34 and a 200-day moving average of $190.81. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $154.40 and a 12 month high of $205.42.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.