PDS Planning Inc Has $718,000 Stock Holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD)

PDS Planning Inc grew its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD – Free Report) by 65.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,528 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,373 shares during the quarter. PDS Planning Inc’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $718,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Centennial Bank AR boosted its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 8.1% in the third quarter. Centennial Bank AR now owns 18,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,549,000 after buying an additional 1,375 shares in the last quarter. Private Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Private Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 19,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,649,000 after purchasing an additional 785 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Pure Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 112.6% during the third quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $842,000 after buying an additional 5,297 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Symmetry Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 7,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $610,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the last quarter.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ ESGD traded up $0.57 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $80.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 39,951 shares, compared to its average volume of 268,390. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $68.34 and a 52 week high of $85.04. The stock has a market cap of $8.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.45 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.55.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (ESGD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index of developed market international companies that have been selected and weighted for positive environmental, social, and governance characteristics. ESGD was launched on Jun 28, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

