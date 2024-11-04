PDS Planning Inc Purchases 166 Shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NASDAQ:VIGI)

PDS Planning Inc increased its position in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NASDAQ:VIGI – Free Report) by 0.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 62,854 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. PDS Planning Inc owned approximately 0.07% of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF worth $5,549,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VIGI. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 13.5% during the second quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,665,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,665,000 after purchasing an additional 317,770 shares in the last quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,763,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,711,000 after buying an additional 88,978 shares during the last quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.6% in the third quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,179,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,086,000 after buying an additional 30,200 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 3.7% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 666,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,187,000 after acquiring an additional 23,819 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.7% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 646,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,553,000 after acquiring an additional 11,034 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:VIGI traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $84.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 33,253 shares, compared to its average volume of 242,868. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.53 and a beta of 0.77. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $86.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $83.48. Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1 year low of $71.47 and a 1 year high of $89.09.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 20th were paid a $0.312 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 20th. This represents a $1.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%.

The Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (VIGI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global Ex-U.S. Dividend Growers index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed and emerging market firms (ex-US) that have increased their annual dividends for seven consecutive years. VIGI was launched on Feb 25, 2016 and is managed by Vanguard.

