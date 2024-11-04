Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) Price Target Raised to $9.00

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Telsey Advisory Group from $5.00 to $9.00 in a report released on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. Telsey Advisory Group currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of Peloton Interactive from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on Peloton Interactive from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Roth Mkm lifted their target price on Peloton Interactive from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Macquarie restated a “neutral” rating and set a $2.53 price target on shares of Peloton Interactive in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Peloton Interactive from $4.00 to $4.75 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.05.

NASDAQ:PTON opened at $7.25 on Friday. Peloton Interactive has a 52 week low of $2.70 and a 52 week high of $8.92. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.78 and a beta of 1.92.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $586.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $572.97 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.44) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Peloton Interactive will post -0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Peloton Interactive news, CEO Chris Bruzzo sold 24,977 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.80, for a total value of $144,866.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 149,240 shares in the company, valued at $865,592. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Peloton Interactive news, CEO Chris Bruzzo sold 24,977 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.80, for a total value of $144,866.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 149,240 shares in the company, valued at approximately $865,592. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Nick V. Caldwell acquired 31,337 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.25 per share, with a total value of $133,182.25. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 31,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $133,182.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 167,880 shares of company stock worth $815,767 in the last ninety days. 1.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PTON. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Peloton Interactive during the third quarter worth about $52,000. Ballentine Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Peloton Interactive during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Peloton Interactive by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. nVerses Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Peloton Interactive by 57.1% during the third quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 10,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedmont Private Capital acquired a new stake in shares of Peloton Interactive during the third quarter worth $77,000. 77.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Peloton Interactive, Inc operates interactive fitness platform in North America and internationally. The company offers connected fitness products with touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes under the Peloton Bike, Peloton Bike+, Peloton Tread, Peloton Tread+, Peloton Guide, and Peloton Row names.

