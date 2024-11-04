Peloton Interactive’s (PTON) “Hold” Rating Reiterated at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $6.50 price objective on shares of Peloton Interactive in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Peloton Interactive in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on Peloton Interactive from $3.80 to $4.25 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. TD Cowen increased their target price on Peloton Interactive from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Peloton Interactive from $2.50 to $3.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Peloton Interactive presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.05.

Get Peloton Interactive alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on PTON

Peloton Interactive Stock Down 14.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ PTON opened at $7.25 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.78 and a beta of 1.92. Peloton Interactive has a 52 week low of $2.70 and a 52 week high of $8.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.07.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $586.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $572.97 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.44) earnings per share. Peloton Interactive’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Peloton Interactive will post -0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Peloton Interactive

In other news, insider Nick V. Caldwell acquired 31,337 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.25 per share, for a total transaction of $133,182.25. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 31,337 shares in the company, valued at $133,182.25. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Peloton Interactive news, insider Nick V. Caldwell acquired 31,337 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.25 per share, with a total value of $133,182.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $133,182.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Elizabeth F. Coddington sold 56,084 shares of Peloton Interactive stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.50, for a total transaction of $252,378.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 186,466 shares in the company, valued at $839,097. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 167,880 shares of company stock worth $815,767. 1.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Peloton Interactive

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of PTON. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. acquired a new stake in Peloton Interactive in the first quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Peloton Interactive by 105.4% during the 1st quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 235,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,007,000 after buying an additional 120,600 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Peloton Interactive by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 642,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,752,000 after buying an additional 7,600 shares in the last quarter. Sfmg LLC purchased a new position in Peloton Interactive in the 1st quarter valued at about $103,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Peloton Interactive by 25,397.7% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 393,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,687,000 after acquiring an additional 392,141 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.01% of the company’s stock.

Peloton Interactive Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Peloton Interactive, Inc operates interactive fitness platform in North America and internationally. The company offers connected fitness products with touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes under the Peloton Bike, Peloton Bike+, Peloton Tread, Peloton Tread+, Peloton Guide, and Peloton Row names.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Peloton Interactive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peloton Interactive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.