Performance Food Group (PFGC) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Get Free Report) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, November 6th. Analysts expect Performance Food Group to post earnings of $1.22 per share for the quarter. Performance Food Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS and its Q1 2025 guidance at EPS.Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The food distribution company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.08. Performance Food Group had a return on equity of 17.03% and a net margin of 0.75%. The business had revenue of $15.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.25 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.14 EPS. On average, analysts expect Performance Food Group to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE PFGC opened at $80.86 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. Performance Food Group has a 52 week low of $58.79 and a 52 week high of $83.70. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $77.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $71.65. The company has a market cap of $12.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.44.

In other news, insider George L. Holm sold 63,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.53, for a total value of $4,669,155.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 531,556 shares in the company, valued at $39,085,312.68. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, Director Kimberly Grant sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.61, for a total transaction of $294,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,184 shares in the company, valued at approximately $749,644.24. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider George L. Holm sold 63,500 shares of Performance Food Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.53, for a total transaction of $4,669,155.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 531,556 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,085,312.68. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 100,500 shares of company stock worth $7,426,075. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Performance Food Group from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $92.00 target price on shares of Performance Food Group in a research report on Monday, October 28th. StockNews.com raised shares of Performance Food Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Performance Food Group from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Performance Food Group from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $90.88.

Performance Food Group Company, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Foodservice, Vistar, and Convenience. The company offers a range of frozen foods, groceries, candy, snacks, beverages, cigarettes, and other tobacco products; beef, pork, poultry, and seafood; and health and beauty care products.

