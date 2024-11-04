Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF) Trading Down 5.3% – Time to Sell?

Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:WOOF – Get Free Report) shares were down 5.3% on Monday . The company traded as low as $4.21 and last traded at $4.25. Approximately 313,089 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 4,562,323 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.49.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on WOOF. Citigroup lifted their price target on Petco Health and Wellness from $4.00 to $4.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Petco Health and Wellness from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Petco Health and Wellness from $5.00 to $5.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Petco Health and Wellness from $2.75 to $3.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Petco Health and Wellness from $3.00 to $3.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Petco Health and Wellness presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.49.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of -0.86 and a beta of 1.92.

Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 10th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. Petco Health and Wellness had a negative return on equity of 6.51% and a negative net margin of 21.46%. Petco Health and Wellness’s quarterly revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.01) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Petco Health and Wellness in the third quarter worth approximately $728,000. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Petco Health and Wellness during the 3rd quarter worth $2,120,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Petco Health and Wellness by 311.1% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 170,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $775,000 after purchasing an additional 128,948 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Petco Health and Wellness by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,099,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,002,000 after purchasing an additional 28,695 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ariadne Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Petco Health and Wellness in the 2nd quarter valued at $81,000.

Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc, operates as a health and wellness company, focuses on enhancing the lives of pets, pet parents, and its Petco partners in the United States, Mexico, and Puerto Rico. The company provides veterinary care, grooming, training, tele-health, and Vital Care and pet health insurance services, as well as veterinary services through Vetco mobile clinics.

