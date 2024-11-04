Piper Sandler Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) Stock

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Piper Sandler from $60.00 to $75.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on ROKU. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Roku from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $93.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Citigroup raised their target price on Roku from $60.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Roku from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price target on shares of Roku in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Roku from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Roku currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.95.

Shares of NASDAQ ROKU opened at $65.70 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $9.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -54.75 and a beta of 2.07. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.79. Roku has a 12-month low of $48.33 and a 12-month high of $108.84.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by $0.29. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. Roku had a negative return on equity of 7.30% and a negative net margin of 4.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($2.33) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Roku will post -1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Dan Jedda sold 1,000 shares of Roku stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.33, for a total value of $75,330.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 54,267 shares in the company, valued at $4,087,933.11. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CFO Dan Jedda sold 1,000 shares of Roku stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.33, for a total value of $75,330.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 54,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,087,933.11. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.20, for a total transaction of $1,930,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 5,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $387,544. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 69,566 shares of company stock worth $5,254,000. Insiders own 13.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ROKU. Swedbank AB purchased a new stake in Roku in the 1st quarter worth about $1,180,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Roku by 238.6% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 73,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,407,000 after purchasing an additional 51,815 shares in the last quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Roku by 21.8% in the third quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 75,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,672,000 after purchasing an additional 13,590 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Roku by 23.3% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 62,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,094,000 after purchasing an additional 11,851 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Roku by 0.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,946,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $778,560,000 after purchasing an additional 92,658 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.30% of the company’s stock.

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform in the United states and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Devices. Its streaming platform allows users to find and access TV shows, movies, news, sports, and others. The Platform segment offers digital advertising, including direct and programmatic video advertising, media and entertainment promotional spending, and related services; and streaming services distribution, such as subscription and transaction revenue shares, and sale of premium subscriptions and branded app buttons on remote controls.

