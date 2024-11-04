Polymesh Price Down 11.3% Over Last 7 Days (POLYX)

Polymesh (POLYX) traded down 0.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on November 4th. During the last seven days, Polymesh has traded down 11.3% against the US dollar. One Polymesh token can now be purchased for about $0.20 or 0.00000295 BTC on exchanges. Polymesh has a market cap of $104.12 million and $5.70 million worth of Polymesh was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Polymesh alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $68,305.72 or 1.01063450 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $67,921.67 or 1.00495228 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Polymesh Token Profile

Polymesh’s total supply is 1,103,673,790 tokens and its circulating supply is 521,874,157 tokens. The official website for Polymesh is polymesh.network. Polymesh’s official Twitter account is @polymeshnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Polymesh Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Polymesh (POLYX) is a cryptocurrency . Polymesh has a current supply of 1,103,363,644.523102 with 900,780,511.717688 in circulation. The last known price of Polymesh is 0.20233334 USD and is down -2.07 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 88 active market(s) with $7,643,417.16 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://polymesh.network/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polymesh directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Polymesh should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Polymesh using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Polymesh Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Polymesh and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.