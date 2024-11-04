PPL (NYSE:PPL) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

PPL (NYSE:PPL – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 1.670-1.730 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 1.710. The company issued revenue guidance of -. PPL also updated its FY24 guidance to $1.67-1.73 EPS.

PPL Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of NYSE PPL traded up $0.63 during trading on Monday, hitting $32.19. 10,001,742 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,828,795. PPL has a 1 year low of $24.93 and a 1 year high of $33.38. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $32.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

PPL (NYSE:PPL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.10 billion. PPL had a net margin of 10.17% and a return on equity of 9.26%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.43 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that PPL will post 1.72 EPS for the current year.

PPL Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 10th were paid a dividend of $0.2575 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 10th. This represents a $1.03 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.20%. PPL’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 90.35%.

PPL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of PPL from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Barclays upped their target price on PPL from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on PPL in a report on Thursday, September 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of PPL from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of PPL in a research note on Friday, October 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PPL currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $35.50.

PPL Corporation, an energy company, focuses on providing electricity and natural gas to approximately 3.6 million customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Kentucky Regulated, Pennsylvania Regulated, and Rhode Island Regulated. The company delivers electricity to customers in Pennsylvania, Kentucky, Virginia, and Rhode Island; delivers natural gas to customers in Kentucky and Rhode Island; and generates electricity from power plants in Kentucky.

