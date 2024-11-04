PPL (NYSE:PPL) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

PPL (NYSE:PPL – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 1.670-1.730 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 1.710. The company issued revenue guidance of -. PPL also updated its FY24 guidance to $1.67-1.73 EPS.
PPL Trading Up 2.0 %
Shares of NYSE PPL traded up $0.63 during trading on Monday, hitting $32.19. 10,001,742 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,828,795. PPL has a 1 year low of $24.93 and a 1 year high of $33.38. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $32.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.
PPL (NYSE:PPL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.10 billion. PPL had a net margin of 10.17% and a return on equity of 9.26%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.43 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that PPL will post 1.72 EPS for the current year.
PPL Dividend Announcement
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
PPL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of PPL from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Barclays upped their target price on PPL from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on PPL in a report on Thursday, September 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of PPL from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of PPL in a research note on Friday, October 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PPL currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $35.50.
Check Out Our Latest Research Report on PPL
About PPL
PPL Corporation, an energy company, focuses on providing electricity and natural gas to approximately 3.6 million customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Kentucky Regulated, Pennsylvania Regulated, and Rhode Island Regulated. The company delivers electricity to customers in Pennsylvania, Kentucky, Virginia, and Rhode Island; delivers natural gas to customers in Kentucky and Rhode Island; and generates electricity from power plants in Kentucky.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than PPL
- What is Insider Trading? What You Can Learn from Insider Trading
- Intel: Is Now the Time to Be Brave?
- Best of the list of Dividend Aristocrats: Build wealth with the aristocrat index
- Carnival or Royal Caribbean—Which Cruise Stock Has More Upside?
- 3 Grocery Stocks That Can Help Take a Bite Out of Inflation
- Summit Therapeutics: Is Their Lung Cancer Drug a Game Changer?
Receive News & Ratings for PPL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.