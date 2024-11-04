PriceSmart (NASDAQ:PSMT) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Buy”

StockNews.com cut shares of PriceSmart (NASDAQ:PSMT – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Thursday morning.

PriceSmart Trading Up 2.9 %

Shares of PriceSmart stock opened at $85.45 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $89.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $85.64. The company has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.70 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.49. PriceSmart has a 1 year low of $64.41 and a 1 year high of $94.82.

PriceSmart (NASDAQ:PSMT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. PriceSmart had a net margin of 2.83% and a return on equity of 12.63%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.65 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that PriceSmart will post 5.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at PriceSmart

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, EVP Francisco Velasco sold 827 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.03, for a total transaction of $75,281.81. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 84,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,681,566.55. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 18.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new position in PriceSmart in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of PriceSmart during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of PriceSmart by 76.4% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 418 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in PriceSmart by 237.4% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in PriceSmart during the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.46% of the company’s stock.

About PriceSmart

PriceSmart, Inc owns and operates U.S.-style membership shopping warehouse clubs in the United States, Central America, the Caribbean, and Colombia. The company provides basic and private label consumer products under the Member's Selection brand, including groceries, cleaning supplies, health and beauty aids, meat, produce, deli, seafood, and poultry.

