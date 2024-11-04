Primero Mining (TSE:P) Shares Up 1.6% – Here’s Why

Shares of Primero Mining Corp. (TSE:P – Get Free Report) (NYSE:PPP) shot up 1.6% on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$0.31 and last traded at C$0.31. 1,270,083 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 26% from the average session volume of 1,010,001 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.31.
The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$0.31.
About Primero Mining
Primero Mining Corp., a precious metals producer, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of mineral resource properties in Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the San Dimas gold-silver mine project located in Mexico.
