Princeton Global Asset Management LLC Acquires 350 Shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Princeton Global Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Free Report) by 4.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,510 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $219,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hantz Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. increased its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 1,000.0% in the 3rd quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. now owns 1,100 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 130.4% in the 1st quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,613 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 913 shares in the last quarter. 26.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE EPD opened at $28.82 on Monday. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a twelve month low of $25.88 and a twelve month high of $30.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $29.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.95. The company has a market capitalization of $62.55 billion, a PE ratio of 10.79, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.04.

Enterprise Products Partners ( NYSE:EPD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.01). Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 10.32% and a return on equity of 20.39%. The firm had revenue of $13.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.87 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.60 EPS. Enterprise Products Partners’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.7 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 31st will be paid a $0.525 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.29%. Enterprise Products Partners’s payout ratio is 78.65%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America began coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Enterprise Products Partners from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. StockNews.com lowered Enterprise Products Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, US Capital Advisors raised Enterprise Products Partners from a “moderate buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.00.

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. It operates in four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

