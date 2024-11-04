Princeton Global Asset Management LLC Boosts Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

Princeton Global Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Free Report) by 83.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,826 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,286 shares during the period. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF were worth $191,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SCZ. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 6,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,000 after acquiring an additional 806 shares during the period. Fonville Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 13.1% in the third quarter. Fonville Wealth Management LLC now owns 81,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,516,000 after purchasing an additional 9,437 shares during the last quarter. Reston Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 2.6% in the third quarter. Reston Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,937,000 after buying an additional 714 shares during the period. Tilson Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $905,000. Finally, Catalyst Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC now owns 69,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,689,000 after buying an additional 6,841 shares during the period.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

SCZ stock opened at $63.44 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.38 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $65.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.90. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $55.02 and a 12-month high of $68.32.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

Santacruz Silver Mining Ltd. is a Canada-based company engaged in the operation, exploration and commercial exploitation of mining concessions in Mexico, with a primary focus on silver, but also, including gold, lead and zinc. The Company is focused on its producing property, the Rosario Mine. In addition, the Company is also exploring three other mineral properties, being the San Felipe Project, which is an advanced-stage project; the Gavilanes Project, which is an exploration project, and the El Gachi Property, which is an early-stage exploration project.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.