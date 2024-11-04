Princeton Global Asset Management LLC Lowers Stake in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

Princeton Global Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Free Report) by 3.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,793 shares of the company’s stock after selling 155 shares during the period. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $295,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in AstraZeneca by 172.9% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 10,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $711,000 after buying an additional 6,650 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in AstraZeneca by 20.4% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 78,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,344,000 after purchasing an additional 13,373 shares during the period. Norden Group LLC purchased a new stake in AstraZeneca in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $255,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in AstraZeneca by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 284,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,268,000 after purchasing an additional 22,655 shares during the period. Finally, Choreo LLC purchased a new position in shares of AstraZeneca during the 1st quarter worth approximately $209,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AZN opened at $71.42 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $79.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $78.75. AstraZeneca PLC has a 52 week low of $60.47 and a 52 week high of $87.68. The stock has a market cap of $221.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.50, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.47.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Erste Group Bank upgraded AstraZeneca from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of AstraZeneca from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of AstraZeneca from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $89.75.

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of prescription medicines. The company’s marketed products include Tagrisso, Imfinzi, Lynparza, Calquence, Enhertu, Orpathys, Truqap, Zoladex, Faslodex, Farxiga, Brilinta, Lokelma, Roxadustat, Andexxa, Crestor, Seloken, Onglyza, Bydureon, Fasenra, Breztri, Symbicort, Saphnelo, Tezspire, Pulmicort, Bevespi, and Daliresp for cardiovascular, renal, metabolism, and oncology.

