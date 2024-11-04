Princeton Global Asset Management LLC Purchases Shares of 630 Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR)

Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 630 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $83,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ETR. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Entergy during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of Entergy by 2,172.7% in the 1st quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 250 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the period. Cetera Trust Company N.A bought a new stake in shares of Entergy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC increased its position in shares of Entergy by 423.8% during the third quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 220 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the period. Finally, American National Bank raised its stake in Entergy by 93.7% in the second quarter. American National Bank now owns 277 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.07% of the company’s stock.

Entergy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ETR opened at $144.79 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market cap of $30.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.71. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $129.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $117.33. Entergy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $94.85 and a fifty-two week high of $156.85.

Entergy Increases Dividend

Entergy ( NYSE:ETR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $2.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.08. Entergy had a net margin of 14.83% and a return on equity of 9.53%. The firm had revenue of $3.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.27 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Entergy Co. will post 7.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 13th will be issued a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 13th. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.32%. This is a positive change from Entergy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. Entergy’s payout ratio is presently 55.05%.

Insider Activity at Entergy

In related news, CEO Andrew S. Marsh sold 19,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.35, for a total transaction of $2,310,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 150,731 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,140,475.85. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Andrew S. Marsh sold 19,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.35, for a total value of $2,310,720.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 150,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,140,475.85. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Peter S. Norgeot, Jr. sold 7,922 shares of Entergy stock in a transaction on Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $1,029,860.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 34,993 shares in the company, valued at $4,549,090. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 47,610 shares of company stock worth $5,751,954. 0.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ETR has been the topic of several research reports. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Entergy from $119.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Entergy from $137.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Entergy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on shares of Entergy from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Entergy from $143.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $141.96.

About Entergy

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and retail distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

