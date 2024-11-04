Princeton Global Asset Management LLC Sells 250 Shares of iShares International Dividend Growth ETF (BATS:IGRO)

Princeton Global Asset Management LLC lowered its position in iShares International Dividend Growth ETF (BATS:IGRO – Free Report) by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,781 shares of the company’s stock after selling 250 shares during the quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares International Dividend Growth ETF were worth $357,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fifth Third Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares International Dividend Growth ETF by 12.5% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. now owns 113,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,634,000 after purchasing an additional 12,595 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. grew its stake in iShares International Dividend Growth ETF by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. now owns 110,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,444,000 after buying an additional 5,259 shares in the last quarter. Lynx Investment Advisory bought a new stake in iShares International Dividend Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $3,162,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares International Dividend Growth ETF by 5.5% during the second quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 32,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,180,000 after acquiring an additional 1,677 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares International Dividend Growth ETF by 25.8% in the second quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,537,000 after acquiring an additional 4,672 shares during the period.

Get iShares International Dividend Growth ETF alerts:

iShares International Dividend Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS IGRO opened at $71.14 on Monday. iShares International Dividend Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $51.17 and a fifty-two week high of $62.69. The stock has a market cap of $697.17 million, a PE ratio of 15.77 and a beta of 0.71. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $73.06 and a 200-day moving average of $69.84.

About iShares International Dividend Growth ETF

The iShares International Dividend Growth ETF (IGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of international equities that have growing dividends. IGRO was launched on May 17, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares International Dividend Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares International Dividend Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.