Private Wealth Partners LLC Purchases 1,374 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Private Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,941 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,374 shares during the quarter. Home Depot comprises 1.4% of Private Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Private Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $17,805,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of HD. Abacus Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Home Depot by 3.7% in the third quarter. Abacus Wealth Partners LLC now owns 704 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $285,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Home Depot by 0.7% in the third quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,624 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,469,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Home Depot by 1.2% in the second quarter. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,372 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $817,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Acorn Creek Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 3.4% during the second quarter. Acorn Creek Capital LLC now owns 845 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. Finally, Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 1.9% during the third quarter. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp now owns 1,524 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $617,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on HD. Guggenheim lifted their target price on Home Depot from $390.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on Home Depot from $440.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. Melius Research began coverage on Home Depot in a report on Monday, September 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $420.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Home Depot from $380.00 to $375.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Home Depot in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $426.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $413.48.

Home Depot Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of HD opened at $392.59 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.74, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 1.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $392.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $362.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $389.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.42, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.01. The Home Depot, Inc. has a one year low of $286.79 and a one year high of $421.56.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.59 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $43.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.57 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 681.27% and a net margin of 9.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.65 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 29th were issued a dividend of $2.25 per share. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 29th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.57%.

Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Further Reading

