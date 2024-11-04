Procore Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCOR) Shares Sold by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund cut its stake in Procore Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCOR – Free Report) by 6.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 412,253 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,446 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.28% of Procore Technologies worth $25,444,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of Procore Technologies by 76.4% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 404 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Procore Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Procore Technologies by 52.0% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Procore Technologies by 6,069.2% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 789 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild Investment LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Procore Technologies during the second quarter worth about $51,000. 81.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Procore Technologies Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE:PCOR opened at $66.63 on Monday. Procore Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.11 and a 1 year high of $83.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The company has a market capitalization of $9.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -133.26 and a beta of 0.71. The business’s 50-day moving average is $60.10 and its 200-day moving average is $63.78.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Procore Technologies ( NYSE:PCOR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.11). Procore Technologies had a negative net margin of 6.59% and a negative return on equity of 2.55%. The firm had revenue of $295.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $287.42 million. Equities research analysts predict that Procore Technologies, Inc. will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on PCOR shares. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Procore Technologies from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Procore Technologies from $85.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Baird R W upgraded shares of Procore Technologies to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Procore Technologies from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Macquarie restated a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Procore Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $69.94.

Insider Transactions at Procore Technologies

In other Procore Technologies news, Director Connor Kevin J. O sold 3,846 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.84, for a total transaction of $207,068.64. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,436,621 shares in the company, valued at $77,347,674.64. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, SVP William Fred Fleming, Jr. sold 2,707 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.14, for a total value of $160,091.98. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 79,156 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,681,285.84. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Connor Kevin J. O sold 3,846 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.84, for a total transaction of $207,068.64. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,436,621 shares in the company, valued at $77,347,674.64. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 96,748 shares of company stock valued at $5,661,056. 29.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Procore Technologies Company Profile

Procore Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of a cloud-based construction management platform and related software products in the United States and internationally. The company’s platform enables owners, general and specialty contractors, architects, and engineers to collaborate on construction projects.

