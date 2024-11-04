Proto Labs’ (PRLB) “Hold” Rating Reiterated at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reissued their hold rating on shares of Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB – Free Report) in a report published on Friday, Benzinga reports.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Proto Labs from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $44.00 price target on shares of Proto Labs in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $41.00.

Get Proto Labs alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Proto Labs

Proto Labs Price Performance

NYSE PRLB opened at $38.00 on Friday. Proto Labs has a 12 month low of $23.73 and a 12 month high of $41.87. The company has a market capitalization of $955.70 million, a P/E ratio of 39.58 and a beta of 1.32. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.44.

Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.15. Proto Labs had a return on equity of 3.60% and a net margin of 4.86%. The business had revenue of $125.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.38 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.31 EPS. Proto Labs’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Proto Labs will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Proto Labs

In other news, CEO Robert Bodor bought 3,480 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $28.68 per share, for a total transaction of $99,806.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 80,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,319,581.04. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Proto Labs

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRLB. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of Proto Labs during the second quarter valued at $37,000. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Proto Labs during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Headlands Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Proto Labs by 224.0% during the first quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 1,873 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 1,295 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Proto Labs in the second quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Proto Labs in the first quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Institutional investors own 84.54% of the company’s stock.

Proto Labs Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Proto Labs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a digital manufacturer of custom parts in the United States and Europe. The company offers injection molding; computer numerical control machining; three-dimensional printing; and sheet metal fabrication products. It serves developers and engineers, who use 3D computer-aided design software to design products across a range of end-markets.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Proto Labs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Proto Labs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.