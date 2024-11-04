Proton Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $20.31 Million (XPR)

Proton (XPR) traded 1.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on November 4th. During the last seven days, Proton has traded 5.6% lower against the US dollar. One Proton coin can now be bought for $0.0008 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. Proton has a market capitalization of $20.31 million and $1.28 million worth of Proton was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $67,779.74 or 1.00062766 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $67,714.79 or 0.99966882 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Proton’s genesis date was March 22nd, 2020. Proton’s total supply is 29,802,703,177 coins and its circulating supply is 26,872,856,751 coins. Proton’s official message board is xprnetwork.org/news. Proton’s official Twitter account is @xprnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. Proton’s official website is xprnetwork.org. The Reddit community for Proton is https://reddit.com/r/xprnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Proton (XPR) is a new public blockchain and smart contract platform designed for both consumer applications and peer-peer payments. It is built around a secure identity and financial settlements layer that allows users to directly link real identity and fiat accounts, pull funds and buy crypto, and use that crypto seamlessly in apps.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Proton directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Proton should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Proton using one of the exchanges listed above.

