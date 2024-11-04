Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) Shares Bought by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Free Report) by 22.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 466,761 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 85,464 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp owned about 0.09% of Public Service Enterprise Group worth $42,349,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Old Port Advisors lifted its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 23,527 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,099,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 1.3% during the third quarter. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC now owns 9,267 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $827,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New raised its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 2.5% in the third quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 5,053 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $451,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Retirement Inc. boosted its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 0.4% in the third quarter. Great Lakes Retirement Inc. now owns 29,357 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,619,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 7,430 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $548,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.34% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Tamara Louise Linde sold 19,127 shares of Public Service Enterprise Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.26, for a total value of $1,535,133.02. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 67,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,419,476.24. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Tamara Louise Linde sold 19,127 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.26, for a total transaction of $1,535,133.02. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 67,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,419,476.24. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Ralph A. Larossa sold 1,378 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.20, for a total value of $124,295.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 147,514 shares in the company, valued at $13,305,762.80. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 41,010 shares of company stock valued at $3,397,855. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE PEG opened at $87.31 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $43.49 billion, a PE ratio of 26.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.61. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a 52-week low of $56.85 and a 52-week high of $92.20. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $86.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

A number of research firms have issued reports on PEG. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $86.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $62.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $87.46.

Public Service Enterprise Group Company Profile

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates in electric and gas utility business in the United States. It operates through PSE&G and PSEG Power segments. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers; and appliance services and repairs to customers through its service territory, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs.

