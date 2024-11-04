Pure Financial Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 8,157 Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Pure Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 8,157 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $237,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 19.1% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 23,469 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $685,000 after purchasing an additional 3,770 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC grew its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 28.1% during the third quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 705,804 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $20,546,000 after acquiring an additional 154,822 shares during the period. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 2,862.8% during the third quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC now owns 7,756,006 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $225,777,000 after acquiring an additional 7,494,224 shares during the period. Nwam LLC grew its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 25.1% during the first quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 20,822 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $591,000 after acquiring an additional 4,184 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis grew its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 144.9% during the first quarter. Natixis now owns 74,872 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,185,000 after acquiring an additional 44,300 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Enterprise Products Partners alerts:

Enterprise Products Partners Stock Performance

Enterprise Products Partners stock opened at $28.82 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.68. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 12 month low of $25.88 and a 12 month high of $30.05. The company has a market cap of $62.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $29.22 and its 200-day moving average is $28.95.

Enterprise Products Partners Announces Dividend

Enterprise Products Partners ( NYSE:EPD Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.01). Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 10.32% and a return on equity of 20.39%. The company had revenue of $13.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.60 EPS. Enterprise Products Partners’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 31st will be paid a $0.525 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.29%. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 78.65%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on EPD. US Capital Advisors raised Enterprise Products Partners from a “moderate buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. StockNews.com lowered Enterprise Products Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Truist Financial upped their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Bank of America assumed coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.00.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on EPD

Enterprise Products Partners Profile

(Free Report)

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. It operates in four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Enterprise Products Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enterprise Products Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.