Pure Financial Advisors LLC Has $1.06 Million Holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Pure Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,815 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $1,064,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 1st quarter worth $212,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 51.3% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 13,820 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,246,000 after purchasing an additional 4,684 shares during the last quarter. United Community Bank increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 80.3% in the first quarter. United Community Bank now owns 1,109 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $562,000 after buying an additional 494 shares during the period. Etfidea LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. Etfidea LLC now owns 5,808 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,045,000 after buying an additional 918 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC now owns 13,925 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,301,000 after buying an additional 386 shares during the period.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VGT opened at $586.47 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $580.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $561.86. The stock has a market cap of $73.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.30 and a beta of 1.41. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 52-week low of $418.22 and a 52-week high of $612.05.

About Vanguard Information Technology ETF

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

