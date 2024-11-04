Pure Financial Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Pure Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Free Report) by 2.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,748 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $454,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Creekmur Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 78.8% in the first quarter. Creekmur Asset Management LLC now owns 245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Lynx Investment Advisory purchased a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC raised its holdings in Prudential Financial by 1,312.4% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 26,934 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 25,027 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Prudential Financial during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, ESL Trust Services LLC purchased a new stake in Prudential Financial in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors own 56.83% of the company’s stock.

Prudential Financial Stock Performance

NYSE:PRU opened at $121.28 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.14. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $121.10 and its 200 day moving average is $118.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.30 billion, a PE ratio of 10.78, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.29. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $89.90 and a fifty-two week high of $128.52.

Prudential Financial Dividend Announcement

Prudential Financial ( NYSE:PRU Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The financial services provider reported $3.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $19.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.57 billion. Prudential Financial had a net margin of 6.03% and a return on equity of 15.30%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.44 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 13.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 20th were issued a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 20th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.29%. Prudential Financial’s payout ratio is 46.22%.

Insider Activity at Prudential Financial

In other Prudential Financial news, major shareholder Insurance Co Of Ame Prudential bought 261,059 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $27.58 per share, for a total transaction of $7,200,007.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,208,549 shares in the company, valued at $116,071,781.42. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Insurance Co Of Ame Prudential purchased 261,059 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $27.58 per share, with a total value of $7,200,007.22. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 4,208,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $116,071,781.42. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Caroline Feeney sold 1,110 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.97, for a total value of $133,166.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,175 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,220,694.75. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $121.00 target price on shares of Prudential Financial in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Prudential Financial in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $130.00 target price for the company. Argus upgraded Prudential Financial to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Prudential Financial from $112.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $109.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Prudential Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $123.77.

About Prudential Financial

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through PGIM, Retirement Strategies, Group Insurance, Individual Life, and International Businesses segments.

