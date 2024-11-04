Pure Financial Advisors LLC Purchases 5,297 Shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD)

Pure Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD – Free Report) by 112.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 10,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,297 shares during the quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $842,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ESGD. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 32.9% in the second quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 497,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,189,000 after purchasing an additional 123,283 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.8% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,629,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,364,000 after buying an additional 75,363 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 8.0% during the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 985,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,483,000 after buying an additional 72,631 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $3,630,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.1% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 918,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,346,000 after buying an additional 44,711 shares during the period.

Get iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

ESGD opened at $79.67 on Monday. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $68.34 and a 52-week high of $85.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.35 billion, a PE ratio of 15.45 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $82.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $80.55.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (ESGD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index of developed market international companies that have been selected and weighted for positive environmental, social, and governance characteristics. ESGD was launched on Jun 28, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESGD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.