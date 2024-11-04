Pure Financial Advisors LLC Purchases New Shares in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Pure Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 1,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 855.5% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 20,539,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,379,816,000 after purchasing an additional 18,390,083 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 48.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,094,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,201,600,000 after purchasing an additional 2,328,560 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 11,793.3% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 6,406,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,524,000 after purchasing an additional 6,352,369 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,736,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $613,825,000 after purchasing an additional 34,825 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,011,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $494,698,000 after purchasing an additional 11,263 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of RSP opened at $176.40 on Monday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 52-week low of $137.38 and a 52-week high of $182.22. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $177.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $169.87. The stock has a market cap of $59.08 billion, a PE ratio of 20.44 and a beta of 0.90.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

