Pure Financial Advisors LLC Sells 179 Shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV)

Pure Financial Advisors LLC lowered its position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV – Free Report) by 4.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,618 shares of the company’s stock after selling 179 shares during the period. Pure Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF were worth $1,182,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Key Financial Inc grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 18.9% in the 3rd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 472 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Campbell Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $19,943,000. W Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. W Advisors LLC now owns 2,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $965,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 159,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,019,000 after buying an additional 2,162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Forte Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Forte Asset Management LLC now owns 27,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,909,000 after buying an additional 570 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF stock opened at $325.70 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $14.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.59 and a beta of 1.03. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a 52-week low of $243.30 and a 52-week high of $334.03. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $323.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $311.66.

About iShares Russell 3000 ETF

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

