QRG Capital Management Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

QRG Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 7.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 414,295 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,233 shares during the period. Procter & Gamble makes up about 0.8% of QRG Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. QRG Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $71,756,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Fairway Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Procter & Gamble by 64.7% during the 1st quarter. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. now owns 196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. POM Investment Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the second quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the second quarter worth $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.77% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Procter & Gamble

In other Procter & Gamble news, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 450 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.22, for a total transaction of $76,149.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 13,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,212,043.84. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Procter & Gamble news, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 450 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.22, for a total value of $76,149.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,072 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,212,043.84. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jon R. Moeller sold 37,240 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.89, for a total value of $6,289,463.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 263,537 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,508,763.93. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 385,771 shares of company stock valued at $65,610,975. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Procter & Gamble Stock Performance

NYSE:PG opened at $166.06 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $171.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $168.07. The Procter & Gamble Company has a fifty-two week low of $142.50 and a fifty-two week high of $177.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $391.08 billion, a PE ratio of 28.47, a P/E/G ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.75.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 18th. The company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.03. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 17.07% and a return on equity of 33.25%. The firm had revenue of $21.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.99 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.83 EPS. Procter & Gamble’s quarterly revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Procter & Gamble Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 18th will be given a dividend of $1.0065 per share. This represents a $4.03 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 18th. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is 69.48%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Hsbc Global Res upgraded Procter & Gamble to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. TD Cowen started coverage on Procter & Gamble in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $189.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research upgraded Procter & Gamble to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $182.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of Procter & Gamble from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $163.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Procter & Gamble presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $177.00.

Procter & Gamble Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, SK-II, and Native brands.

