QRG Capital Management Inc. Has $19.15 Million Position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

QRG Capital Management Inc. increased its position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 8.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 69,981 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,646 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in FedEx were worth $19,152,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Evermay Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of FedEx by 72.7% in the third quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 95 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Highline Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FedEx in the third quarter worth $31,000. Central Valley Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FedEx in the second quarter worth $39,000. Abound Wealth Management lifted its position in FedEx by 175.9% in the second quarter. Abound Wealth Management now owns 149 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in FedEx in the third quarter worth $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.47% of the company’s stock.

Get FedEx alerts:

FedEx Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of FedEx stock traded down $0.62 during trading on Monday, hitting $273.73. 47,946 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,811,354. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.17. FedEx Co. has a 1-year low of $234.45 and a 1-year high of $313.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $277.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $275.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

FedEx Announces Dividend

FedEx ( NYSE:FDX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 19th. The shipping service provider reported $3.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.82 by ($1.22). FedEx had a net margin of 4.62% and a return on equity of 15.61%. The business had revenue of $21.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.55 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that FedEx Co. will post 19.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 9th were issued a dividend of $1.38 per share. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 9th. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.05%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FDX has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com raised FedEx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Susquehanna cut their price objective on FedEx from $345.00 to $330.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 20th. UBS Group cut their price objective on FedEx from $333.00 to $311.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on FedEx from $333.00 to $332.00 in a report on Friday, September 20th. Finally, Loop Capital lowered their target price on FedEx from $317.00 to $288.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $314.17.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on FDX

FedEx Company Profile

(Free Report)

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.