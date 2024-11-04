QRG Capital Management Inc. Has $23.89 Million Holdings in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

QRG Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Free Report) by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 88,127 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,868 shares during the quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $23,885,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Market Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Market Strategies LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $400,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 2,229 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $694,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Trust Point Inc. raised its position in Cadence Design Systems by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Trust Point Inc. now owns 1,397 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC raised its position in Cadence Design Systems by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 1,709 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $463,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonegate Investment Group LLC raised its position in Cadence Design Systems by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC now owns 3,274 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $887,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.85% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Vincentelli Albert Sangiovanni sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $283.66, for a total transaction of $425,490.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 42,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,928,186.66. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, VP Paul Cunningham sold 650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.44, for a total transaction of $177,736.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 61,761 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,887,927.84. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Vincentelli Albert Sangiovanni sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $283.66, for a total value of $425,490.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 42,051 shares in the company, valued at $11,928,186.66. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 27,697 shares of company stock valued at $7,555,216. Company insiders own 1.99% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on CDNS shares. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $320.00 to $315.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $320.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler upgraded Cadence Design Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $318.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “neutral” rating and set a $280.00 target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $325.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $323.17.

Shares of Cadence Design Systems stock traded up $4.91 during trading on Monday, reaching $287.00. 34,683 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,766,836. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $241.29 and a twelve month high of $328.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.04, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $267.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $281.64.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The software maker reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.20. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 28.49% and a net margin of 23.87%. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.01 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 4.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

