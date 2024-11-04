QRG Capital Management Inc. Has $50.40 Million Holdings in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

QRG Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report) by 12.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 264,181 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 38,988 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc. owned 0.08% of D.R. Horton worth $50,398,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norden Group LLC acquired a new stake in D.R. Horton during the first quarter worth approximately $449,000. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in D.R. Horton by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 26,531 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,366,000 after purchasing an additional 724 shares during the period. Tobam acquired a new position in D.R. Horton in the 1st quarter valued at $60,000. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in D.R. Horton by 541.0% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 176,147 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $29,082,000 after buying an additional 148,668 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 4.3% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 48,640 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $8,004,000 after buying an additional 2,022 shares in the last quarter. 90.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DHI stock opened at $172.96 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $186.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $165.58. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 12 month low of $116.22 and a 12 month high of $199.85. The company has a current ratio of 7.32, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.74.

D.R. Horton ( NYSE:DHI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The construction company reported $3.92 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.17 by ($0.25). D.R. Horton had a net margin of 12.93% and a return on equity of 19.24%. The company had revenue of $10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.45 EPS. D.R. Horton’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 15.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

D.R. Horton declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, July 18th that allows the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the construction company to buy up to 6.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is an increase from D.R. Horton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 12th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.14%.

Several research firms recently commented on DHI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $180.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $200.00 to $192.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America increased their price target on D.R. Horton from $196.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Wedbush raised D.R. Horton from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $165.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, JMP Securities increased their target price on D.R. Horton from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $185.87.

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 118 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

