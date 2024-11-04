Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. Grows Stock Holdings in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV)

Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. grew its position in shares of Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV – Free Report) by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 303,468 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,303 shares during the period. Fortive comprises 1.4% of Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. owned 0.09% of Fortive worth $23,953,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of FTV. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fortive in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Fortive in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Goodman Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Fortive during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fortive in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fortive by 71.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 424 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. 94.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Fortive in a report on Friday, September 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $89.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James upgraded Fortive from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Fortive from $85.00 to $77.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Fortive from $82.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Fortive from $98.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fortive presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.20.

Fortive Stock Up 0.2 %

FTV stock traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $71.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 871,891 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,902,606. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $75.27 and its 200-day moving average is $74.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Fortive Co. has a 12 month low of $64.69 and a 12 month high of $87.10. The company has a market cap of $24.81 billion, a PE ratio of 28.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.13.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The technology company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.04. Fortive had a return on equity of 12.56% and a net margin of 14.35%. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.85 earnings per share. Fortive’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Fortive Co. will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fortive Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 17th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 13th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.45%. Fortive’s payout ratio is 12.75%.

Insider Activity at Fortive

In other news, CFO Charles E. Mclaughlin sold 6,864 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.03, for a total transaction of $508,141.92. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 73,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,433,135.73. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, SVP Jonathan L. Schwarz sold 14,223 shares of Fortive stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.80, for a total transaction of $1,049,657.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 68,161 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,030,281.80. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Charles E. Mclaughlin sold 6,864 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.03, for a total value of $508,141.92. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 73,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,433,135.73. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.01% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Fortive

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Intelligent Operating Solutions, Precision Technologies, and Advanced Healthcare Solutions. The Intelligent Operating Solutions segment provides advanced instrumentation, software, and services, including electrical test and measurement, facility and asset lifecycle software applications, and connected worker safety and compliance solutions for manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and other industries.

