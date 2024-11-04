Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. Has $1.23 Million Stock Position in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS)

Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Free Report) by 9.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,868 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,205 shares during the period. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A.’s holdings in Pinterest were worth $1,226,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Pinterest by 12.6% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 27,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $958,000 after purchasing an additional 3,101 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of Pinterest by 195.1% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 1,422 shares during the last quarter. Norden Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pinterest in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Pinterest by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 63,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,195,000 after acquiring an additional 4,243 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in Pinterest by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 59,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,069,000 after acquiring an additional 4,237 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Pinterest alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PINS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Pinterest in a report on Friday, September 13th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Pinterest in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. UBS Group decreased their target price on Pinterest from $57.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Pinterest in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on Pinterest from $51.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pinterest currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.56.

Insider Transactions at Pinterest

In other news, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 1,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.52, for a total value of $38,548.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 33,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,129,154.72. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 1,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.52, for a total value of $38,548.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 33,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,129,154.72. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Donnelly Julia Brau sold 30,280 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.72, for a total transaction of $990,761.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 297,351 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,729,324.72. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Pinterest Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of PINS stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Monday, reaching $31.99. 742,154 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,215,343. Pinterest, Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.00 and a twelve month high of $45.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.95 billion, a PE ratio of 118.60, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $31.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.37.

Pinterest Profile

(Free Report)

Pinterest, Inc operates as a visual search and discovery platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform allows people to find ideas, such as recipes, home and style inspiration, and others; and to search, save, and shop the ideas. The company was formerly known as Cold Brew Labs Inc and changed its name to Pinterest, Inc in April 2012.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PINS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pinterest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinterest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.