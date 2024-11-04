Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. Has $2.15 Million Position in iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. increased its position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Free Report) by 20.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,752 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,533 shares during the period. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A.’s holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF were worth $2,148,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blue Fin Capital Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 0.7% in the second quarter. Blue Fin Capital Inc. now owns 10,516 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,443,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. Security National Bank of SO Dak grew its holdings in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Security National Bank of SO Dak now owns 10,461 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,436,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. SPC Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 3,265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $475,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 2.7% in the third quarter. Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management now owns 2,918 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $425,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Main Street Financial Solutions LLC lifted its position in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 1.0% in the second quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 8,002 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,098,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.45% of the company’s stock.

iShares Biotechnology ETF stock traded up $0.85 on Monday, hitting $143.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 263,912 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,443,274. iShares Biotechnology ETF has a one year low of $113.56 and a one year high of $150.57. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $145.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $140.46.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th were paid a dividend of $0.2005 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 25th.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

