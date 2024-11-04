Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. Raises Stock Holdings in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. boosted its position in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Free Report) by 324.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,105 shares of the medical device company’s stock after buying an additional 3,137 shares during the quarter. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A.’s holdings in DexCom were worth $275,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DXCM. Team Hewins LLC lifted its holdings in DexCom by 3.4% during the first quarter. Team Hewins LLC now owns 2,555 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $354,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. Bleakley Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of DexCom by 1.3% in the first quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 6,856 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $951,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Capital Insight Partners LLC raised its position in DexCom by 2.5% during the second quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC now owns 3,690 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $418,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. raised its stake in DexCom by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,780 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clear Creek Financial Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of DexCom by 4.2% in the second quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 2,961 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.75% of the company’s stock.

DexCom Stock Performance

Shares of DXCM traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $70.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 552,830 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,891,819. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $95.37. DexCom, Inc. has a 1-year low of $62.34 and a 1-year high of $142.00. The stock has a market cap of $27.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.47, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

Insider Transactions at DexCom

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

In related news, COO Jacob Steven Leach sold 746 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.15, for a total transaction of $51,585.90. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 264,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,318,872.25. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other news, EVP Sadie Stern sold 426 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.15, for a total transaction of $29,457.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 75,451 shares in the company, valued at $5,217,436.65. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, COO Jacob Steven Leach sold 746 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.15, for a total transaction of $51,585.90. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 264,915 shares in the company, valued at $18,318,872.25. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com lowered DexCom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of DexCom from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Barclays reduced their price objective on DexCom from $138.00 to $113.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on DexCom from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Leerink Partners lowered their target price on shares of DexCom from $90.00 to $87.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 25th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $104.59.

DexCom Company Profile

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include Dexcom G6 and Dexcom G7, integrated CGM systems for diabetes management; Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables authorized third-party software developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health apps and devices; and Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions.

