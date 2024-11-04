Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. Takes Position in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. acquired a new stake in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 1,054 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TMUS. WASHINGTON TRUST Co lifted its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 143.1% in the 2nd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 141 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. DT Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 65.3% in the third quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 119 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Summit Securities Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd purchased a new position in T-Mobile US during the second quarter worth $27,000. Finally, MFA Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in T-Mobile US by 128.3% in the 3rd quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 137 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.49% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TMUS. Benchmark lifted their price objective on T-Mobile US from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Barclays boosted their price target on T-Mobile US from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. UBS Group boosted their price target on T-Mobile US from $210.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on T-Mobile US from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on T-Mobile US from $209.00 to $239.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $241.83.

T-Mobile US Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TMUS traded up $0.59 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $223.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 500,535 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,467,254. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a one year low of $145.77 and a one year high of $234.56. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $208.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $187.85. The company has a market cap of $259.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $20.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.01 billion. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 12.96% and a return on equity of 16.35%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.82 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 9.36 EPS for the current year.

T-Mobile US Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 27th will be paid a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 27th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. This is an increase from T-Mobile US’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. T-Mobile US’s payout ratio is 29.65%.

Insider Activity at T-Mobile US

In other T-Mobile US news, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.57, for a total transaction of $3,891,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 418,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $81,354,386.68. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other T-Mobile US news, Director Raul Marcelo Claure sold 9,586 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.96, for a total value of $1,888,058.56. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,940,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $382,258,392.32. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.57, for a total transaction of $3,891,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 418,124 shares in the company, valued at approximately $81,354,386.68. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 359,261 shares of company stock valued at $72,263,430. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About T-Mobile US

(Free Report)

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

Further Reading

