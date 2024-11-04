Ramaco Resources (NASDAQ:METC) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Ramaco Resources (NASDAQ:METC – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The energy company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.01), RTT News reports. Ramaco Resources had a return on equity of 16.30% and a net margin of 7.95%. The company had revenue of $167.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $156.41 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.45 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Ramaco Resources Trading Up 0.6 %

METC traded up $0.06 during trading on Monday, reaching $10.16. 466,683 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 685,642. The stock has a market capitalization of $444.30 million, a PE ratio of 9.41 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.79 and its 200 day moving average is $12.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Ramaco Resources has a 12 month low of $9.03 and a 12 month high of $22.70.

Get Ramaco Resources alerts:

Ramaco Resources Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th were paid a $0.138 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 30th. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.43%. Ramaco Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 50.93%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

METC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. B. Riley reduced their price target on Ramaco Resources from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Ramaco Resources in a research note on Thursday, August 29th.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Ramaco Resources

Ramaco Resources Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ramaco Resources, Inc engages in the development, operation, and sale of metallurgical coal. Its development portfolio includes the Elk Creek project that covers an area of approximately 20,200 acres located in southern West Virginia; the Berwind property covering an area of approximately 62,500 acres situated on the border of West Virginia and Virginia; the Knox Creek property, which covers an area of approximately 64,050 acres is located in Virginia; the Maben property covering an area of approximately 28,000 acres situated in southwestern Pennsylvania southern West Virginia; and the Brook Mine property that covers an area of approximately 16,000 acres located in northeastern Wyoming.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ramaco Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ramaco Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.