Raymond James Boosts Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) Price Target to $60.00

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Raymond James from $51.00 to $60.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Raymond James currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. BTIG Research increased their target price on shares of Roblox from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Roblox from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Macquarie raised their price target on Roblox from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Roblox from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Roblox in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. They set a “hold” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Roblox has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $52.55.

NYSE RBLX opened at $51.44 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.38. Roblox has a 12-month low of $29.55 and a 12-month high of $52.65. The firm has a market cap of $30.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.37 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.04.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $919.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. Roblox had a negative net margin of 30.90% and a negative return on equity of 1,283.93%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.45) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Roblox will post -1.58 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Michael Guthrie sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.82, for a total transaction of $1,164,600.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 374,633 shares in the company, valued at $14,543,253.06. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Michael Guthrie sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.82, for a total transaction of $1,164,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 374,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,543,253.06. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Mark Reinstra sold 12,000 shares of Roblox stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $480,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 342,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,706,240. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 979,341 shares of company stock valued at $43,897,012. Insiders own 22.15% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in Roblox by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 60,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,318,000 after buying an additional 1,419 shares during the last quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC increased its position in shares of Roblox by 26.9% during the 2nd quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC now owns 11,745,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,039,000 after purchasing an additional 2,488,044 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Roblox by 62.0% in the 2nd quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 37,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,395,000 after purchasing an additional 14,348 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Roblox by 18.3% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 288,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,000,000 after buying an additional 44,557 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in Roblox by 319.6% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 28,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,075,000 after buying an additional 21,533 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.08% of the company’s stock.

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform in the United States and internationally. It offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D experience; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the platform.

