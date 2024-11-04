RBC Bearings (NYSE:RBC) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.19 EPS

RBC Bearings (NYSE:RBC – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The industrial products company reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.19, Briefing.com reports. RBC Bearings had a return on equity of 10.04% and a net margin of 14.01%. The firm had revenue of $397.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $403.89 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.07 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. RBC Bearings updated its Q3 2025 guidance to EPS.

RBC Bearings Stock Performance

NYSE RBC opened at $285.30 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 3.01. RBC Bearings has a fifty-two week low of $214.64 and a fifty-two week high of $309.01. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $289.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $281.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.65, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.51.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on RBC Bearings from $328.00 to $315.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, RBC Bearings currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $287.67.

Insider Activity at RBC Bearings

In related news, Director Edward Stewart sold 3,000 shares of RBC Bearings stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.24, for a total value of $831,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,461 shares in the company, valued at $5,672,607.64. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other RBC Bearings news, CEO Michael J. Hartnett sold 503 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.00, for a total transaction of $145,367.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 322,588 shares in the company, valued at approximately $93,227,932. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Edward Stewart sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.24, for a total value of $831,720.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 20,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,672,607.64. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 41,327 shares of company stock worth $11,900,641 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

RBC Bearings Company Profile

RBC Bearings Incorporated manufactures and markets engineered precision bearings, components, and systems in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Aerospace/Defense and Industrial. The company produces plain bearings with self-lubricating or metal-to-metal designs, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings; roller bearings, such as tapered roller bearings, needle roller bearings, and needle bearing track rollers and cam followers, which are anti-friction products that are used in industrial applications and military aircraft platforms; and ball bearings include high precision aerospace, airframe control, thin section, and industrial ball bearings that utilize high precision ball elements to reduce friction in high-speed applications.

Featured Articles

