Realta Investment Advisors Trims Stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

Realta Investment Advisors lowered its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) by 91.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 392 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,077 shares during the quarter. Realta Investment Advisors’ holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $27,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 1.8% in the third quarter. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. now owns 8,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $593,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. My Personal CFO LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 0.5% in the third quarter. My Personal CFO LLC now owns 30,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,086,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. Hofer & Associates. Inc grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 1.2% in the second quarter. Hofer & Associates. Inc now owns 13,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $861,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Narus Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 0.7% in the second quarter. Narus Financial Partners LLC now owns 24,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,597,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. Finally, Crew Capital Management Ltd. grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 1.2% in the second quarter. Crew Capital Management Ltd. now owns 14,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $906,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period.

Shares of SPLG opened at $67.16 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $39.16 billion, a PE ratio of 26.64 and a beta of 1.00. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.16 and a fifty-two week high of $68.93. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $64.38.

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

