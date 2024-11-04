Recent Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Intercontinental Exchange (ICE)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE: ICE) in the last few weeks:

11/1/2024 – Intercontinental Exchange had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $179.00 to $173.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

11/1/2024 – Intercontinental Exchange had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a $200.00 price target on the stock.

11/1/2024 – Intercontinental Exchange had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $169.00 to $160.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

10/23/2024 – Intercontinental Exchange had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $171.00 to $188.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

10/21/2024 – Intercontinental Exchange was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

10/17/2024 – Intercontinental Exchange had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $160.00 to $174.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

10/14/2024 – Intercontinental Exchange was downgraded by analysts at Raymond James from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $185.00 price target on the stock.

10/8/2024 – Intercontinental Exchange had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $170.00 to $180.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

10/7/2024 – Intercontinental Exchange had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $167.00 to $179.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

10/4/2024 – Intercontinental Exchange had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $174.00 to $185.00. They now have a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

10/4/2024 – Intercontinental Exchange had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a $200.00 price target on the stock.

10/3/2024 – Intercontinental Exchange was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

10/3/2024 – Intercontinental Exchange had its price target raised by analysts at Bank of America Co. from $168.00 to $175.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/3/2024 – Intercontinental Exchange had its price target raised by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $171.00 to $185.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

9/27/2024 – Intercontinental Exchange is now covered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They set an “outperform” rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock.

9/26/2024 – Intercontinental Exchange is now covered by analysts at TD Cowen. They set a “buy” rating and a $182.00 price target on the stock.

9/16/2024 – Intercontinental Exchange had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $151.00 to $171.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

9/6/2024 – Intercontinental Exchange was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

Intercontinental Exchange Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of ICE stock opened at $154.64 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $161.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $148.45. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a one year low of $104.91 and a one year high of $167.99. The company has a market capitalization of $88.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.64, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.55. The firm had revenue of $2.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.35 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 21.31% and a return on equity of 12.75%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.46 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 6.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 16th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 16th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. Intercontinental Exchange’s payout ratio is currently 42.65%.

In related news, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 2,048 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.57, for a total value of $326,799.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 44,865 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,159,108.05. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Intercontinental Exchange news, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 2,048 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.57, for a total transaction of $326,799.36. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 44,865 shares in the company, valued at $7,159,108.05. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Judith A. Sprieser sold 1,941 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.69, for a total transaction of $311,899.29. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 26,908 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,323,846.52. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,489 shares of company stock worth $1,202,259 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ICE. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. lifted its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. now owns 511 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 26.4% during the 3rd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 302 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC increased its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 4.0% during the third quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 1,714 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. American National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 13.8% in the second quarter. American National Bank now owns 569 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 6.2% in the third quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,197 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $192,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.30% of the company’s stock.

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

